PSG weren't 'fully committed' in Bayern Munich loss as Bradley Barcola admits they 'weren't expecting' such dominance from Vincent Kompany's winning machine

The French forward was candid in his assessment after the game, explaining how Bayern’s performance exceeded expectations. "It's surprising," he said.

"We knew it was going to be difficult. We honestly weren't expecting this, but we'll try to take the positives from this match because it was a really tough evening. It's a good wake-up call. They were a very good team we were up against, and we'll try to bounce back as quickly as possible," the 23-year-old added.

The former Lyon player was particularly critical of PSG’s start and the defensive errors that allowed Diaz to score twice in the first half. "We lacked concentration on certain plays, which cost us goals," he analysed. "It wasn't all bad; we did wake up well, but the start of the match was very costly. We weren't fully committed from the outset, and the first half was very average, which is what made us lose the game."

Meanwhile, manager Luis Enrique also rued the poor defending in the first half and admitted that the upcoming games will be tough for his injury-riddled team. He told Canal+: "At 11 against 11, Bayern were stronger, without a doubt. We gave the opposition some very nice gifts in the first half. We could have conceded more. In the second half, it was different because we had an extra player. Consequences? I can't talk about the future. We know our schedule is the worst. The next few will be difficult."