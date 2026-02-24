Getty Images Sport
PSG player Achraf Hakimi ordered to stand trial for alleged rape
Accusations against PSG player
As per The Mirror, it is alleged that Hakimi raped a 24-year-old woman at his home in the Boulogne-Billancourt area of Paris on February 25, 2023, with an investigation subsequently opened by the Nanterre prosecutor's office. The 27-year-old has been ordered to attend the Hauts-de-Seine criminal court to face a rape charge.
Hakimi 'calmly awaits' trial
Hakimi reacted to the news in a statement on X: "Today, an accusation of rape is enough to justify a trial even though I contest it and everything demonstrates that it is false. I calmly await this trial which will allow the truth to come out publicly."
As reported by Ouest-France, the PSG player's lawyer, Fanny Colin, has said: "A trial is ordered in the presence of an accusation that rests solely on the word of a woman who obstructed all investigations, who refused all medical examinations and DNA tests, who refused to allow the use of her mobile phone, who refused to give the name of a key witness."
