Paris Saint-Germain v Atalanta BC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1
PSG player Achraf Hakimi ordered to stand trial for alleged rape

Paris Saint-Germain footballer Achraf Hakimi has been ordered to stand trial for alleged rape. The Nanterre prosecutor's office and Hakimi's lawyer confirmed to AFP that the Morocco international will be tried for accusations of sexual assault against a woman in February 2023.

    As per The Mirror, it is alleged that Hakimi raped a 24-year-old woman at his home in the Boulogne-Billancourt area of Paris on February 25, 2023, with an investigation subsequently opened by the Nanterre prosecutor's office. The 27-year-old has been ordered to attend the Hauts-de-Seine criminal court to face a rape charge.

    Hakimi 'calmly awaits' trial

    Hakimi reacted to the news in a statement on X: "Today, an accusation of rape is enough to justify a trial even though I contest it and everything demonstrates that it is false. I calmly await this trial which will allow the truth to come out publicly."

    As reported by Ouest-France, the PSG player's lawyer, Fanny Colin, has said: "A trial is ordered in the presence of an accusation that rests solely on the word of a woman who obstructed all investigations, who refused all medical examinations and DNA tests, who refused to allow the use of her mobile phone, who refused to give the name of a key witness."

    More to follow.

