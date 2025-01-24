Projecting Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT Nations League squad: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie are locks, but which January camp stars made their case?

GOAL takes a look at which players could and should be in the team come March

The door has only just closed on the U.S. men's national team's January camp, but the next door is already starting to squeak open. It never ends. The moment one gathering ends, preparation begins for the next, and, in the USMNT's case, that next gathering comes with a trophy opportunity.

The USMNT will turn its focus to March's CONCACAF Nations League finals, a far more significant event than this January camp. The U.S. has excelled in this competition since its inception, and it will offer new coach Mauricio Pochettino his first shot at silverware. Previous coaches Gregg Berhalter and interim boss B.J. Callaghan both secured trophies, and Pochettino will be expected to follow suit.

In terms of roster, most of it picks itself, although that does depend on availability. Several USMNT regulars face fights against time to be fit for this competition, while others will need to turn their club situations around to be in contention. Transfers could still impact this in a major way, too.

So who could be in the March CONCACAF Nations League squad? Which players are on the outside looking in? Which January camp stars will feel like they could and should be in the mix for Pochettino's next team? GOAL takes a look...