'Probably talking to him now' - Ruben Amorim backed for sensational Premier League return just one week on from Man Utd sacking

Campbell added on Frank, who has taken in just 31 games in charge of Spurs: “He’s come from Brentford to Tottenham Hotspur, and it doesn’t matter where you’ve come from. When you arrive at a club like that, it’s about how you conduct yourself and how you absorb pressure coming from all angles.

“He’s probably never felt this kind of football pressure before. Pressure exists everywhere at the highest level, but at Tottenham it comes at you in different ways. You have to deal with it, move on from it, fight through it, and be clever in how you speak and manage situations – with players, the hierarchy and the fans. There’s a lot going on.

“You have to be ready for it. You need to be many things at once: a statesman, a fighter, someone who wants to play attractive football, stand up for who you are, but also show understanding. At Tottenham, you have to balance all of that, and he’s probably discovering pressures he never expected.

“Results change everything, but you need the right squad, the right mentality, everything in place. You need to play top football. You need to spot the danger very quickly at a club like Tottenham and ward it off quickly – not only on the field, off the field as well.”