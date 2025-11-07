Preston North End forward Milutin Osmajic handed huge nine-game ban after being charged with racially abusing ex-Man Utd midfielder Hannibal

Last season's contest was delayed for several minutes in the second half when Tunisian Hannibal reacted furiously to something that appeared to be said to him by Osmajic.

Hannibal then took to social media to write, "I will not be silent about what happened today. I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it. That is the only way we change as a sport and a society. I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch."

Following the clash between the two players, Osmajic was charged by the Football Association in March, and a hearing took place in September. Now, an 'independent regulatory commission' has sanctioned the Montenegrin man, meaning he will miss fixtures up to and including Preston's Championship fixture with Stoke City on Boxing Day (December 26).