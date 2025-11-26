Premier Soccer League announces kick-off time and ticketing information for highly anticipated Carling Knockout showdown pitting Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants

This season, Carling Knockout has a special ambassador; former Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro was named to play the off-the-pitch role.

Although Riveiro had a rather successful three-stint with Bucs – he won five trophies – in three years, but the Carling Knockout is not part of his success.

When he was asked which side he thinks would win, the Spaniard was cagey, as he only said he anticipates a good final.

“It is definitely a fantastic final. I think Pirates are having a fantastic season and playing very good football, one more time," Riveiro told the media.

"Marumo have a kind of fresh team with also exciting players and are playing good football as well, so I am sure they will offer a good spectacle and a good show for the fans."

"And as you said, I believe in my time here, with this new format, the final was always kind of unexpected," he added.

“We didn’t have, personally, a good record in the tournament, as you said before. But it is a good opportunity for a lot of players to be in this final, and especially in the second one, to show who they are."

"Finals usually are not the most beautiful or fun games in terms of entertainment, but I think this one, thinking about the nature of both teams and both coaches, I think they will both play for the win from the first minute."

"They will try to play fast and vertical to the goals and try to create chances. I think both teams are not similar but share the same type of philosophy, so hopefully an open final with goals, entertainment, and fun," he concluded.