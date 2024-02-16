Kevin De Bruyne, Xabi Alonso and the Premier League players who were sold too soon - ranked

The Belgian's all-too-brief Stamford Bridge career is just one of many dire examples of clubs underappreciating potential stars

Have Manchester City made a massive mistake selling Cole Palmer to Chelsea? Pep Guardiola's side is so strong that maybe it doesn't even matter. But Chelsea will certainly think they've pulled off a long overdue transfer market masterstroke, given how well Palmer is performing since swapping the Etihad Stadium for Stamford Bridge during the summer.

Indeed, the Blues have become synonymous with letting players go too soon - and one of them will be lining up against them on Saturday, with Kevin De Bruyne back at his brilliant best for City after his recent injury lay-off.

Giving up on the Belgian was obviously a colossal mistake on Chelsea's part, but where does the Belgian's exit rank among the worst sales in Premier League history? GOAL runs through its list of undervalued and underappreciated players who were sold too soon, for too little - or both!