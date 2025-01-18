Predicting Sundowns' XI to face AS FAR in the Caf Champions League: After his brace in the DRC, does Miguel Cardoso start Peter Shalulile?

It is a must-win game for Miguel Cardoso and his side, as they need a victory against group leaders AS FAR to qualify.

Mamelodi Sundowns have had an interesting group-stage campaign, managing two wins, two draws, and one loss.

Their style of play has not been entirely convincing, but since Miguel Cardoso's arrival, a new mentality has been instilled, and now they need nothing less than a draw to qualify for the knockout stages.

On the other hand, AS FAR have already qualified and will travel to Loftus Versfeld Stadium on January 19, 2025, looking to solidify their place in the last eight while maintaining their unbeaten record in the group stages.

Article continues below

Masandawana enter this game with confidence after a gutsy comeback against AS Maniema, with Peter Shalulile's brace being the highlight.

AS FAR played to a draw against Raja Casablanca in matchday five and will be keen to secure a win, after a 1-1 draw in their last encounter in December.

Here, GOAL predicts the first-choice XI and forecasts how Cardoso is likely to line up his team against AS FAR.