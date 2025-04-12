Predicting Orlando Pirates XI to play Marumo Gallants in Nedbank Cup semi-final - Patrick Maswanganyi to replace Relebohile Mofokeng in no. 10 role?

The Soweto giants are aiming at getting into their second last four hurdle in as many competitions in a space of days.

Orlando Pirates will be in action on Sunday in the Nedbank Cup semi-final game against Marumo Gallants at the Orlando Stadium.

After sealing their place in the last four of the Caf Champions League following their triumph over MC Alger, Bucs embark on the journey to defend their domestic crown.

Coach Jose Riveiro might change his formation for the domestic assignment.

Here, GOAL selects Pirates’ strongest XI and predicts how the Spaniard is likely to set up his side against Gallants.