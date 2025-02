The Buccaneers are back in action and will travel to Limpopo to face ambitious opponents who also have top-two chances.

Buoyed by their Soweto Derby win over Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates visit Sekhukhune United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

It is a match the Buccaneers need to win to keep close track of Premer Soccer League leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

GOAL predicts how Pirates coach Jose Riveiro could pick his men to start against Babina Noko.