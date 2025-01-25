Predicting Orlando Pirates XI to face Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup - Will Jose Riveiro stick to his big guns?

The Soweto giants kick off their Nedbank Cup defence with a tricky clash against Richards Bay on Sunday.

It has been a week since Orlando Pirates played a competitive game.

Their league fixture against Royal AM was canceled due to off-the-field issues, which may have disrupted Jose Riveiro's preparations.

However, given how well the team has performed this season, they should be ready to compete.

The Bucs have already secured one trophy this season and are eager to add the Nedbank Cup to their cabinet.

To do so, they must overcome a determined Richards Bay side at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

Here, GOAL predicts Pirates' starting XI and how Riveiro is likely to line up against Richards Bay.