The Sea Robbers are keen on getting a positive outcome in North Africa in the continental outing.

Orlando Pirates are set to play MC Alger in the first leg of the Caf Champions League quarter final to be played at the July 5, 1962, Stadium.

It is a massive game for the Soweto giants, who last won the tournament a decade ago.

GOAL predicts how best coach Jose Riveiro can pick his starting line up that could give him an advantage ahead of the second leg.