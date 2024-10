The Buccaneers begin their bid for a second piece of silverware this season when they host the PSL newboys.

Orlando Pirates welcome Magesi FC at Orlando Stadium for Saturday's Carling Knockout Round of 16 clash.

Fresh from lifting the MTN8, the Soweto giants and coach Jose Riveiro would want to maintain their reputation as Cup game specialists.

Nine Pirates players are injured but Riveiro is not worried about that and GOAL predicts how the Spaniard could pick his starting lineup.