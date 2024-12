The Buccaneers know they will not finish 2024 on top of the table but they still want to close the year in a winning fashion.

Orlando Pirates are out to restore a three-point gap between them and Premier Soccer League leaders Mamelodi Sundowns when they face Magesi FC at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

Fresh from the emphatic 8-1 Christmas Eve win over Marumo Gallants, Pirates face Magesi who are at the foot of the PSL table.

Coach Jose Riveiro is likely not to make many changes and GOAL looks at how the Spaniard could pick his men who will start.

