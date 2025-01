The Buccaneers host Amakhosi at FNB Stadium in a potentially stormy affair with the PSL title at stake for Jose Riveiro's men.

The first Soweto Derby of the 2024/25 season between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs is on Saturday.

The Buccaneers are chasing Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League title race while Amakhosi are trying to brighten their top-four chances.

GOAL predicts how Pirates coach Jose Riveiro could line up his man against Chiefs.