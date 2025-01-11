Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face CR Belouizdad in Caf Champions League clash - Jose Riveiro to rest Thabiso Sesane for Tapelo Xoki?

The Bucs will be looking to secure their place in the Champions League quarter-finals when they meet the Reds.

Orlando Pirates are returning to the Caf Champions League action after a disappointing Premier Soccer League defeat against Cape Town City on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers are gearing up for their match in Africa's prestigious tournament against Algerian team CR Belouizdad at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

A victory for Jose Riveiro's side will see them advance to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Here, GOAL anticipates how the Spanish coach may line up his troops for the encounter against Belouizdad.