On form Bucs will travel to Algeria to face Khanyisa Mayo and Islam Slimani in continental competition.

After some time in the wilderness and starting with an away game, Orlando Pirates are now boosted by the return of several key players from injury, giving coach José Rivera a good headache in terms of team selection.

While the team had a break, some players were involved in international duties, but the upcoming trip to North Africa is a crucial one.

Pirates will be targeting a three-point return to kick-start their campaign in the CAF competition and keep their continental aspirations alive.

Article continues below

They will also have to contend with CR Belouizdad, who feature South African forward Khanyisa Mayo, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the encounter.

Here, GOAL picks team first choice 11 and forecasts how manager name is likely to line up his team against the Algerian giants CR Belouizdad