The Buccaneers are looking to complete five consecutive PSL wins when they host struggling Usuthu.

Orlando Pirates welcome AmaZulu for a Premier Soccer League match at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

The Buccaneers have managed to stitch four successive league wins to stay neck-on-neck with log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

GOAL predicts how coach Jose Riveiro could pick his starting XI as he seeks to lead his side to five straight PSL wins.