Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Al Ahly in final Caf Champions League Group C match - Evidence Makgopa to replace Tshegofatso Mabasa?

The Buccaneers are in Egypt to tackle the Cairo giants in this high-profile fixture where prestige is at stake.

Orlando Pirates face Al Ahly in the last Caf Champions League Group C match at Cairo International Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides have already qualified for the quarter-finals but this will not be a dead rubber as the teams will be fighting for the number one spot.

The Buccaneers lead this pool with a point better than second-placed Al Ahly and a draw is enough for them to finish as Group C leaders.

Article continues below

GOAL predicts how coach Jose Rriveiro could line up his men to defend their lead.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱