The Brazilians are back in KwaZulu-Natal inside a week but this time for a date with the Natal Rich Boyz.

Mamelodi Sundowns are out to maintain their grip at the top of the Premier Soccer League table when they face Richards Bay at King Goodwill Zwelthini Stadium on Saturday.

They come up against the Natal Rich Boyz who are second from the bottom of the standings and keen to avoid relegation.

It will be the Brazilians' last game of the year 2025 and GOAL looks at how coach Miguel Cardoso could line up his men.