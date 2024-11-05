Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Polokwane City - Manqoba Mngqithi forced to rest Teboho Mokoena & Mothobi Mvala?

The Brazilians will be meeting the team from Limpopo for the third time this season and hoping not to struggle like in the past.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be out to close in on the gap on Premier Soccer League leaders Orlando Pirates when they host Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.

The two sides have already met twice this season with Sundowns labouring to a 1-0 extra-time victory over Rise and and Shine in the MTN8 quarter-finals before losing 1-0 to the same side in the league on October 27.

That could see Masandawana coach Manqoba Mngqithi summoning his best men to crack stubborn Polokwane City on Wednesday or rest Teboho Mokoena and Mothobi Mvala who are both one yellow card away from suspension with Sunday's big Carling Knockout semi-final clash against Marumo Gallants.

GOAL takes a look at how the Tshwane giants could line up.