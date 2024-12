The Brazilians are in Morocco for a continental assignment and GOAL takes a look at how Manqoba Mngqithi could select his team.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be up against FAR Rabat in their second Caf Champions League Group B at Stade Ben Ahmed El Abdi on Saturday.

After starting their group stage campaign by being held 0-0 by AS Maniema at home, the Brazilians are pushing to pick themselves up.

GOAL predicts how coach Manqoba Mngqithi could pick his men to start.