GOAL takes a look at how the Brazilians might play against the Red Devils this weekend in the continental assignment.

Mamelodi Sundowns continue their quest for the Caf Champions League crown this weekend with a tough assignment against the holders Al Ahly.

The defending Premier Soccer League champions are aware that a win in the first leg of the semi-final might be enough to help them reach the final and maybe win it.

GOAL picks a potential XI that Miguel Cardoso could start against the Egyptian champions at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.