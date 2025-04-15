Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns
Seth Willis

WATCH: Not Relebohile Mofokeng! Not Iqraam Rayners! 'Teboho Mokoena is the best player in South Africa' according to ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach as Lucas Ribeiro 'would struggle at Magesi'

The accomplished tactician insists Tebza is the best player in Mzansi and can fit in any team as opposed to the South American.

  • Ribeiro has been a hit at Sundowns
  • Mokoena has been consistent as well
  • PSL title-winning coach compares the two
