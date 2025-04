Fresh from a losing trip to Golden Arrows, the Soweto giants head to Polokwane where they will host the Rockets.

Kaizer Chiefs are keen on ending a three-match winless run in the Premier Soccer League when they host TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

The Soweto giants are bidding for a top-three finish, but their recent outings have complicated their season target.

GOAL takes a look at how coach Nasreddine Nabi could line up his men as he seeks to fix his side's discouraging situation.