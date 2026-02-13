GOAL predicts how Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef could line up their players against Zamalek FC in the CAF Confederation Cup outing on Saturday.
Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI against Zamalek - How will Amakhosi co-coaches approach the crucial CAF Confederation Cup in absence of Aden McCarthy and Inacio Miguel?
GOALKEEPER: Brandon Petersen
The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper has kept 15 clean sheets in 23 matches across all competitions, which guarantees him another start this weekend.
RIGHT-BACK: Dillan Solomons
The right-back had initially been ranked behind Thabiso Monyane and Reeve Frosler, but he is doing his job on the pitch.
He has played all group games so far.
LEFT-BACK: Paseka Mako
The former Orlando Pirates defender is set to replace the suspended Aden McCarthy in that position.
CENTRE-BACK: Given Msimango
Injuries to Rushwin Dortley and Inacio Miguel and McCarthy's suspension have been a blessing in disguise for Msimango.
CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika
In his current form, Kwinika is simply undroppable.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lebohang Maboe
Maboe is another player who has benefited from injuries and lack of fitness, like Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Thabo Cele, respectively.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Siphesihle Ndlovu
The ex-SuperSport United midfielder is enjoying his time with the Glamour Boys and has formed a formidable partnership with Maboe.
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Mduduzi Shabalala
Even when under pressure, Shabalala has been preferred in the No. 10 role owing to his influence on the pitch.
RIGHT ATTACKER: Glody Lilepo
The towering Democratic Republic of Congo winger has seemingly gotten back to his best and is a danger any time he is on the ball in a prime position.
LEFT ATTACKER: Pule Mmodi
Mmodi has been one of the players who gives a lot on the pitch but is let down by his finishing.
CENTRE-FORWARD: Flavio da Silva
Silva is one of those strikers who can't give defenders time to rest; his two goals in as many recent outings have given him confidence.