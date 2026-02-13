Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI against Zamalek - How will Amakhosi co-coaches approach the crucial CAF Confederation Cup in absence of Aden McCarthy and Inacio Miguel?

The Group D leaders face the White Knights at Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt, without some key players. Inacio Miguel is out injured, while another versatile defender, Aden McCarthy, is suspended. The Glamour Boys' technical team has to come up with an effective plan to ensure they don't suffer defeat.

GOAL predicts how Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef could line up their players against Zamalek FC in the CAF Confederation Cup outing on Saturday.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!

 🟢📱
  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    GOALKEEPER: Brandon Petersen

    The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper has kept 15 clean sheets in 23 matches across all competitions, which guarantees him another start this weekend.

    • Advertisement
  • Dillan Solomons, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Dillan Solomons

    The right-back had initially been ranked behind Thabiso Monyane and Reeve Frosler, but he is doing his job on the pitch.

    He has played all group games so far.

  • Paseka Mako, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    LEFT-BACK: Paseka Mako

    The former Orlando Pirates defender is set to replace the suspended Aden McCarthy in that position.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Given Msimango, Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Backpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Given Msimango

    Injuries to Rushwin Dortley and Inacio Miguel and McCarthy's suspension have been a blessing in disguise for Msimango.

  • Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika

    In his current form, Kwinika is simply undroppable. 

  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lebohang Maboe

    Maboe is another player who has benefited from injuries and lack of fitness, like Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Thabo Cele, respectively. 

  • Siphesihle Ndlovu of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Siphesihle Ndlovu

    The ex-SuperSport United midfielder is enjoying his time with the Glamour Boys and has formed a formidable partnership with Maboe.

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Mduduzi Shabalala

    Even when under pressure, Shabalala has been preferred in the No. 10 role owing to his influence on the pitch.

  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Glody Lilepo

    The towering Democratic Republic of Congo winger has seemingly gotten back to his best and is a danger any time he is on the ball in a prime position.

  • Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Pule Mmodi

    Mmodi has been one of the players who gives a lot on the pitch but is let down by his finishing.

  • Flavio da Silva, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Flavio da Silva

    Silva is one of those strikers who can't give defenders time to rest; his two goals in as many recent outings have given him confidence. 

CAF Confederations Cup
Zamalek SC crest
Zamalek SC
ZAM
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
0