Aden McCarthy and Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI against Richards Bay: Fiacre Ntwari to start ahead of Bruce Bvuma as Given Msimango partners Aden McCarthy in central defence?

The Glamour Boys are enduring their worst run of form this season, having suffered three defeats in a row across all competitions. The Soweto giants hope to bounce back against the Natal Rich Boyz on Tuesday at the uMhlathuze Stadium. This will surely be a defining moment for co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how the technical team will probably line up their charges against Richards Bay.

  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs

    GOALKEEPER: Bruce Bvuma

    Brandon Petersen is out, and Fiacre Ntwari is currently down the pecking order. 

    Bvuma will most probably get a chance to redeem himself after the 3-0 loss in the Soweto derby.

  • Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Thabiso Monyane

    The former Pirates defender might come in for Dillan Solomons, who has been shaky in recent outings.

  • Bradley Cross, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpage

    LEFT-BACK: Bradley Cross

    Just like Solomons, Paseka Mako has not been convincing, and the Soweto Derby badly exposed him. 

  • Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Aden McCarthy

    The Amakhosi product has been the club's first choice when fit. Though he was not at his best on Saturday, recent injuries and suspension to Zitha Kwinika leave the technical team with no option.

  • Given Msimango, Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Backpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Given Msimango

    The Kwinika suspension and the injury to Inacio Miguel are a blessing in disguise for Msimango, who looked rusty in recent showings. 

  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lebohang Maboe

    The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder has been one of Amakhosi's shining lights amid a recent poor run.

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sibongiseni Mthethwa

    Siphesihle Ndlovu has been good alongside, but there are questions about his fitness. Mthethwa has been working with the first team after returning from injury and might be restored to the team ahead of Thabo Cele.

  • Ethan Chislett and Devin Titus, Kaizer Chiefs vs StellenboschBackpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Ethan Chislett

    It seems Chislett has successfully fought his way into the starting team after being left in the cold for seven months.

  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Glody Lilepo

    The Democratic Republic of Congo international has been accused of being selfish when on the ball. But who provides hope in the final third? 

  • Asanele Velebayi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Asanele Velebayi

    Velebayi came in for a couple of minutes in the humiliating defeat to Pirates, but was impressive. It will not be surprising to see Pule Mmodi getting dropped. 

  • Flavio Silva of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Flavio da Silva

    Silva remains the main man in the club's attack owing to his willingness to run and overwork defenders. His physical presence gives him the edge over his competitors. 

