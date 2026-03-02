Now, GOAL takes a look at how the technical team will probably line up their charges against Richards Bay.
Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI against Richards Bay: Fiacre Ntwari to start ahead of Bruce Bvuma as Given Msimango partners Aden McCarthy in central defence?
GOALKEEPER: Bruce Bvuma
Brandon Petersen is out, and Fiacre Ntwari is currently down the pecking order.
Bvuma will most probably get a chance to redeem himself after the 3-0 loss in the Soweto derby.
RIGHT-BACK: Thabiso Monyane
The former Pirates defender might come in for Dillan Solomons, who has been shaky in recent outings.
LEFT-BACK: Bradley Cross
Just like Solomons, Paseka Mako has not been convincing, and the Soweto Derby badly exposed him.
CENTRE-BACK: Aden McCarthy
The Amakhosi product has been the club's first choice when fit. Though he was not at his best on Saturday, recent injuries and suspension to Zitha Kwinika leave the technical team with no option.
CENTRE-BACK: Given Msimango
The Kwinika suspension and the injury to Inacio Miguel are a blessing in disguise for Msimango, who looked rusty in recent showings.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lebohang Maboe
The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder has been one of Amakhosi's shining lights amid a recent poor run.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sibongiseni Mthethwa
Siphesihle Ndlovu has been good alongside, but there are questions about his fitness. Mthethwa has been working with the first team after returning from injury and might be restored to the team ahead of Thabo Cele.
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Ethan Chislett
It seems Chislett has successfully fought his way into the starting team after being left in the cold for seven months.
RIGHT ATTACKER: Glody Lilepo
The Democratic Republic of Congo international has been accused of being selfish when on the ball. But who provides hope in the final third?
LEFT ATTACKER: Asanele Velebayi
Velebayi came in for a couple of minutes in the humiliating defeat to Pirates, but was impressive. It will not be surprising to see Pule Mmodi getting dropped.
CENTRE-FORWARD: Flavio da Silva
Silva remains the main man in the club's attack owing to his willingness to run and overwork defenders. His physical presence gives him the edge over his competitors.