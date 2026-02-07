Goal.com
Juan Bezzera, Zamalek & Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Seth Willis

Predicting Chiefs' XI vs Al Masry in CAF Confederation Cup - Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker to replace misfiring Mduduzi Shabalala?

The Glamour Boys host the Green Eagles in South Africa, aware that a win will give them a massive chance to make the knockout phase. The Soweto giants have won four out of the last five games across all competitions, and will be aiming at making it three in a row in Group D of the annual CAF inter-club competition.

GOAL predicts how Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef could line up their players against Al Masry FC in the CAF Confederation Cup in Group D on Sunday.    

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    GOALKEEPER: Brandon Petersen

    One of the most in-form goalkeepers in Mzansi right now. He has kept four clean sheets in the last five games across all competitions. Petersen will be looking for his third clean sheet in Group D. 

  • Dillan Solomons, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Dillan Solomons

    Solomons was on target in the 2-1 loss in the last meeting with Al Masry and has been doing well in recent games. He might be considered ahead of Thabiso Monyane. 

  • Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    LEFT-BACK: Aden McCarthy

    Bradley Cross is injured, while Paseka Mako has been blowing hot and cold, but McCarthy's availability brings stability at the back.  

  • Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Inacio Miguel

    Fans are divided about the performance of the Angolan; some feel he should be out of the team, while others claim otherwise. His experience, nevertheless, is vital.   

  • Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika

    Alongside Miguel, Kwinika has been a rock at the heart of Amakhosi's defence.

  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lebohang Maboe

    The absence of the injured duo, Thabo Cele and Sibongiseni Mthethwa, has been a blessing in disguise for Maboe, who is enjoying his game again. 

  • Siphesihle Ndlovu of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Siphesihle Ndlovu

    The understanding between Maboe and Ndlovu has been excellent in the couple of matches they have played together. 

  • Gaston Sirino, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Gaston Sirino

    Sirino has shown improvement in recent games, which might see him get a chance ahead of Mduduzi Shabalala, who has been under pressure for missing chances.   

  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Glody Lilepo

    The towering Democratic Republic of Congo winger has two goals in the last three games. Lilepo scored in the win over ZESCO United and has been a danger in the final third.

  • Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Pule Mmodi

    One of the most criticised Chiefs players, Mmodi, still has a lot to do to silence those on his case.   

  • Flavio da Silva, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Flavio da Silva

    The Guinea-Bissau international was on target in the midweek Nedbank Cup's 2-1 loss against Stellenbosch, but his presence, especially in the 18-yard area, was felt by the defenders.  

    Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Etiosa Ighodaro remain sidelined by an injury.

