GOAL predicts how Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef could line up their players against Al Masry FC in the CAF Confederation Cup in Group D on Sunday.
Predicting Chiefs' XI vs Al Masry in CAF Confederation Cup - Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker to replace misfiring Mduduzi Shabalala?
GOALKEEPER: Brandon Petersen
One of the most in-form goalkeepers in Mzansi right now. He has kept four clean sheets in the last five games across all competitions. Petersen will be looking for his third clean sheet in Group D.
RIGHT-BACK: Dillan Solomons
Solomons was on target in the 2-1 loss in the last meeting with Al Masry and has been doing well in recent games. He might be considered ahead of Thabiso Monyane.
LEFT-BACK: Aden McCarthy
Bradley Cross is injured, while Paseka Mako has been blowing hot and cold, but McCarthy's availability brings stability at the back.
CENTRE-BACK: Inacio Miguel
Fans are divided about the performance of the Angolan; some feel he should be out of the team, while others claim otherwise. His experience, nevertheless, is vital.
CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika
Alongside Miguel, Kwinika has been a rock at the heart of Amakhosi's defence.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lebohang Maboe
The absence of the injured duo, Thabo Cele and Sibongiseni Mthethwa, has been a blessing in disguise for Maboe, who is enjoying his game again.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Siphesihle Ndlovu
The understanding between Maboe and Ndlovu has been excellent in the couple of matches they have played together.
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Gaston Sirino
Sirino has shown improvement in recent games, which might see him get a chance ahead of Mduduzi Shabalala, who has been under pressure for missing chances.
RIGHT ATTACKER: Glody Lilepo
The towering Democratic Republic of Congo winger has two goals in the last three games. Lilepo scored in the win over ZESCO United and has been a danger in the final third.
LEFT ATTACKER: Pule Mmodi
One of the most criticised Chiefs players, Mmodi, still has a lot to do to silence those on his case.
CENTRE-FORWARD: Flavio da Silva
The Guinea-Bissau international was on target in the midweek Nedbank Cup's 2-1 loss against Stellenbosch, but his presence, especially in the 18-yard area, was felt by the defenders.
Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Etiosa Ighodaro remain sidelined by an injury.