The South Africans kick off their WAFCON title defence against the Black Queens in Group C at Morocco’s Honor Stadium on Monday, 7 July.

Ranked 54th in the world, Desiree Ellis’ Banyana Banyana made history in 2022 when they clinched their first-ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, defeating hosts Morocco 2-1 in a dramatic final.

Fast forward to 2025 and the South Africans arrive at the tournament in red-hot form, having won all seven of their matches this year. Despite key changes in the squad, ongoing financial tensions with the South African Football Association and the recent end of their 16-year sponsorship with Sasol in June, Banyana have still emerged as one of the early favourites to defend their crown.

Here, GOAL explores how coach Ellis could set up her side for their opening Group C clash.

