Predicting Bafana Bafana's XI to face South Sudan in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier - Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi set to start?

Bafana Bafana are gearing up for their final match of the 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Sudan on Tuesday at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town.
South Africa, who are at the top of the Group K table, have not lost a match in this campaign having won three games and shared the spoils on two occasions.
Having already secured the spot in the Afcon finals, there is bound to be plenty of rotation for this match with Bafana's fringe players poised to feature.
Here's the team Broos could pick for the match as predicted by GOAL.