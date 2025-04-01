Praise From Europe! Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane likened to Argentine icon Lionel Messi and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Fifa Club World Cup

With Masandawana set to play at the highest level of club football, they have their experienced skipper to depend on.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Zwane has been an outstanding player in SA football

He is expected to lead Sundowns at the World Cup

A Bafana star likens him to global superstars 🟢📱 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱