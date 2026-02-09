Potentially out of World Cup! Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos suffer massive blow as key centre-back undergoes knee surgery

After surgery, a meniscus injury might take between four and six weeks for an individual to fully recover. According to FCSB coach Mihali Stoica, Ngezana will miss six weeks.

"Ngezana will undergo surgery; I think he will be out for about six weeks. He has a meniscus injury," the Romanian opened up to the media.

"Now it is explained. It is incomprehensible that he, probably thinking about the national team, forced himself, played like that, and did not play at the level he used to.

"We don't understand why such a valuable player would have such a steep decline, but he was injured and playing with problems. At least now the mystery has been solved," Stoica concluded.