Hugo Broos and Helman Mkhalele, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Seth Willis

Potentially out of World Cup! Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos suffer massive blow as key centre-back undergoes knee surgery

South Africa are among the teams that will compete in the global competition scheduled for June. Mzansi will represent the continent alongside eight other nations that secured an automatic spot for the tournament. However, the Belgian tactician might have to do without one of his stars, who has suffered a nasty injury.

  • Siyabonga Ngezana, Bafana Bafana, September 2024BackPagePix

    Bad news from abroad

    Bafana Bafana international Siyabonga Ngezana pulled out of FCSB's Liga 1 fixture against Botosani.

    The former Kaizer Chiefs defender then went for an MRI scan to determine the problem, and it was discovered his meniscus was damaged.

    He has since undergone surgery to repair it.

  • Siyabonga Ngezana - FCSBFCSB

    For how long will Ngezana be out of action?

    After surgery, a meniscus injury might take between four and six weeks for an individual to fully recover. According to FCSB coach Mihali Stoica, Ngezana will miss six weeks.

    "Ngezana will undergo surgery; I think he will be out for about six weeks. He has a meniscus injury," the Romanian opened up to the media.

    "Now it is explained. It is incomprehensible that he, probably thinking about the national team, forced himself, played like that, and did not play at the level he used to.

    "We don't understand why such a valuable player would have such a steep decline, but he was injured and playing with problems. At least now the mystery has been solved," Stoica concluded.

  • Siyabonga Ngezana, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Why Bafana coach should be worried

    South Africa are in Group A alongside co-hosts Mexico, South Korea, and a yet-to-be confirmed team.

    He can't afford to miss Ngezana, who is seemingly his preferred defender at the heart of the Bafana Bafana defense alongside Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

    The 28-year-old has massive experience in European football, which will benefit the country.

  • world cup trophyGetty Images

    When is the World Cup?

    The 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will be played from June 11 to July 19.

    The opener will be between Mexico and South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

