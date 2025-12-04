Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Portugal heads into the 2026 World Cup in North America with a fresh PUMA home kit that fuses cultural heritage with cutting-edge performance. The classic deep red returns with a bold new identity, wave-inspired detailing flows across the shirt, symbolising the Atlantic waters that shaped the nation’s history and echoing the fearless spirit Portugal brings to the world stage. Green accents at the collar and trim reinforce the country’s iconic colours, creating a look that feels both traditional and daringly modern.

Built on PUMA’s elite ULTRAWEAVE chassis, the kit is crafted for lightweight speed and comfort, offering the same performance-ready structure Cristiano Ronaldo and the Seleção will wear in June. A Replica version also debuts PUMA’s RE: FIBRE sustainability initiative, using at least 95% recycled textile waste and setting a new benchmark for circular design in football apparel.

While the away kit remains tightly under wraps, early whispers suggest a design that leans into Portugal’s expressive, contemporary visual identity - potentially incorporating deeper ocean tones, contrast graphics and streamlined detailing. A goalkeeper kit and lifestyle range are also expected, rounding out a collection that aims to take Portugal’s football culture from the pitch to the streets. If Portugal mounts another historic World Cup run, this kit could quickly become one of the defining looks of the tournament.

