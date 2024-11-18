No Cristiano Ronaldo, no finishing ability! Brilliant Joao Felix dazzles but much-changed Portugal, without Bruno Fernandes and Al-Nassr superstar, held by stern Croatia

Portugal showed off their strength in depth but lacked a clinical edge without their most illustrious stars in the Nations League against Croatia.

Joao Felix's brilliance was cancelled out by Josko Gvardiol's persistence as Portugal and Croatia played out a thrilling 1-1 draw on Monday night.

Portugal made seven changes from the side that thrashed Poland 5-1 at the weekend but they looked like they would have more than enough to dispose of the Croats early on.

The excellent Felix gave the visitors a deserved lead in the 33rd minute when he beautifully controlled Vitinha's raking pass, before rifling the ball through the legs of Dominik Livakovic.

Andrej Kramaric fired a warning shot to Portugal when his effort cannoned off the post, followed by the lively Rafael Leao and Felix going close again for the away side.

Croatia improved in the second half and thought they had equalised around the hour mark, only for Gvardiol's header to be chalked off as he was offside.

But the Manchester City defender got his goal in the 65th minute as he tucked home Kristijan Jakic's teasing cross.

At one end, Livakovic brilliantly saved Mendes' close-range shot, and then at the other, Jose Sa pulled off a remarkable stop to keep out Ante Budimir - who was later denied by the post as well.

Neither side couldn't be separated in an entertaining contest as both teams progressed to the last eight of the Nations League.

GOAL rates Portugal's players from Poljud Stadium...