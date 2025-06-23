Porto vs Al Ahly Fifa Club World Cup Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The Portuguese outfit and the African giants are in desperate need of a win in order to keep their faint chances of reaching the Round of 16 alive.

Going into their Tuesday showdown, Al Ahly and Porto are facing almost the same fate at the Fifa Club World Cup.

Sitting at the bottom of Group A following a goalless draw against Inter Miami and a 2-0 loss to Palmeiras on matchday two, Al Ahly are on the brink of elimination.

To reach the knockout stage, the record Caf Champions League winners must defeat Porto and hope Palmeiras down Inter Miami. Any other result, and they are eliminated.

On the other hand, Porto also need a win and a favourable outcome in the other group match if they have to advance. They must beat Al Ahly and hope that Inter Miami beat Palmeiras in the other game, and in this case, they could potentially progress on goal difference.

GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Poro and Al Ahly, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.