Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, England’s Harry Kane and five stars most likely to disappoint at the 2026 World Cup

World Cups are where heroes are made. They are where the good become great, where legends truly cement their legacy. Look over previous iterations of the tournament, examine the career of pretty much every football GOAT, and they have enjoyed signature moments on the world's stage: Pele '58, Maradona '86, Messi 2022. These are the moments that stick around.

But for every win, there are so many more losses. This is basically the story of English football, nicely tied up: so much talent, so few concrete wins. It's what makes watching the Three Lions so captivating yet so frustrating. They should do more - but they won't. And that brings the discussion nicely to the concept of underperforming at a World Cup. Of course, expectations are relative here. Technically, failing to win the thing is an underperformance. But it also depends on what a "good run" is. One country's World Cup win is another's quarterfinal loss.

Either way, it tends to be up to the stars to make or break this thing. And most of them tend to break - this is just math. So, GOAL looks at the five biggest stars likely to disappoint at the 2026 World Cup...