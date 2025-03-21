WATCH: Popular YouTube creator Sketch joins LA Galaxy for a surprise training visit

Getty Images SportSiddhant LazarWATCH: Popular YouTube creator Sketch joins LA Galaxy for a surprise training visitMajor League SoccerLA GalaxyM. ReusThe Youtuber made waves participating in a training session with MLS side LA Galaxy and trained alongside Marco Reus and companyYouTuber Sketch attended a recent LA Galaxy training sessionThe content creator trained alongside goalkeeper John McCarthyLA Galaxy shared multiple videos across social media featuring SketchGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below