Oswin Appollis Polokwane CityBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Polokwane City to shut out Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns from signing Oswin Appollis and Thabang Matuludi during PSL January transfer window? Phuti Mohafe states club's position

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersKaizer Chiefs vs Royal AMRoyal AMO. AppollisMamelodi Sundowns FC

The Rise and Shine duo has been their top performers since last season and that has not escaped the attention of the traditional giants.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Appollis and Matuludi have been subjects of transfer speculation
  • They have been linked with Chiefs & Downs
  • Mohafe comments on the issue
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱