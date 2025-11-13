Getty Images Sport
Police confirm arrest of 19-year-old man for allegedly verbally abusing Man Utd star Mason Mount during clash with Tottenham
Police issue statement after making arrest
The staff member reported the incident to the police, resulting in the fan's arrest on suspicion of "intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress", according to a statement shared by the Metropolitan Police to The Athletic. The suspect has been bailed pending further enquiries, with the investigation ongoing.
Mount was not aware of the abuse. The midfielder played 19 minutes of the 2-2 draw, replacing Matheus Cunha.
Tottenham vow to take action
In a statement made to The Athletic, Tottenham said they were supporting the police investigation, and they would take the "strongest possible action" against any supporter found to be using discriminatory language.
Spurs' statement read: “The club is aware of a supporter being arrested for alleged verbal abuse of an opposition player during Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Manchester United.
“Prior to the game, all ticket holders received guidance regarding discriminatory chanting and, specifically, homophobic chanting.
“We will now support Met Police in their investigation and, once concluded, any supporter found to have used discriminatory language will be a subject to the strongest possible action in accordance with our Sanctions and Banning Policy. We will also ensure they take part in a fan education programme.
“We work tirelessly with all our supporters’ associations to ensure a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans on matchdays, and have a zero tolerance approach to all forms of discrimination.”
Tottenham fined last season for homophobic abuse of Mount
The incident comes a little over a year since Mount faced homophobic chants during the Red Devils' visit to Spurs at the start of last season.
Tottenham were fined £75,000 after their fans were found guilty of the offence, as well as further homophobic chanting directed at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Will fines and arrests stop abuse?
While it is unclear what the 19-year-old suspect said to Mount, it is clear that homophobic chanting directed at former Chelsea players remains a persistent problem. While on loan at Crystal Palace, ex-Blues left back Ben Chilwell was also targeted by Millwall fans in an FA Cup tie.
The Red Devils have previously addressed this trend, issuing a statement that outlined their zero-tolerance policy towards "rent boy" chants. The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed in 2022 that the term is considered a homophobic slur.
The hope is the application of the law and the handing out of fines by the Premier League will result in a reduction of this style of abuse on the terraces going forward.
