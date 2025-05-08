Police make 43 arrests as violence breaks out after PSG's Champions League win over Arsenal and car driven into supporters
One person is in critical condition and two more are in hospital after they were hit by a car in Paris after Arsenal's Champions League loss.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Arrests made after PSG reached Champions League final
- Partying filled Paris streets following win over Arsenal
- Police described majority of arrests as 'minor'