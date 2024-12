Mamelodi Sundowns recorded their second consecutive draw in Africa's biggest club football tournament.

Mamelodi Sundowns are still searching for their first win in the CAF Champions League Group B after securing their second consecutive draw, this time away in Morocco against AS FAR.

The result leaves them in second place in the group, and they will be eager to secure maximum points in their next match to boost their campaign.

Fans have been buzzing about the outcome, with GOAL capturing the excitement and mixed reactions from supporters following the game.