The Soweto giants' skipper has been under heavy scrutiny since the season started with fans going hard on him.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has leapt to the defence of midfielder Yusuf Maart after he came under attack from Amakhosi fans for poor performances.

The Amakhosi captain started the season on a difficult note but appears to have been improving in recent games.

Fans react to Nabi's remarks blaming them for Maart's poor start to the season and GOAL runs through the comments.