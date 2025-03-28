'I played against drug traffickers' - Antony opens up on 'real pressure' of playing in 'Little Hell' after finding home on loan at Real Betis following terrible Man Utd stint
Antony flopped at Manchester United, but is thriving at Real Betis and knows all about pressure having previously "played against drug traffickers".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Brazilian grew up in 'Little Hell' favela
- Putting those experiences to good use
- Thriving in Spain after Red Devils flop