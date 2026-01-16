Pitso Mosimane student Rhulani Mokwena not pleased with Hugo Broos on Thembinkosi Lorch & Themba Zwane's AFCON snub insisting 'you have to put emotions aside'

Prior to the start of the biennial competition in North Africa, the majority of football lovers felt the 73-year-old should have considered having Thembinkosi Lorch and Themba Zwane in his squad.

The former Orlando Pirates attacker had rediscovered his form at Wydad Athletic Club domestically and in the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, Hugo Broos refused to have the 32-year-old in his Bafana Bafana team, insisting there is nothing new he is bringing to the team.

Regarding the Mamelodi Sundowns captain, Broos felt the 36-year-old was short of match-fitness owing to recurring injuries that saw him miss a big chunk of competitive outings, which could have sharpened him.