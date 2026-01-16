Pitso Mosimane student Rhulani Mokwena not pleased with Hugo Broos on Thembinkosi Lorch & Themba Zwane's AFCON snub insisting 'you have to put emotions aside'
Broos against the public!
Prior to the start of the biennial competition in North Africa, the majority of football lovers felt the 73-year-old should have considered having Thembinkosi Lorch and Themba Zwane in his squad.
The former Orlando Pirates attacker had rediscovered his form at Wydad Athletic Club domestically and in the CAF Confederation Cup.
However, Hugo Broos refused to have the 32-year-old in his Bafana Bafana team, insisting there is nothing new he is bringing to the team.
Regarding the Mamelodi Sundowns captain, Broos felt the 36-year-old was short of match-fitness owing to recurring injuries that saw him miss a big chunk of competitive outings, which could have sharpened him.
Was Broos too emotional?
According to MC Alger coach Rhulani Mokwena, Broos was wrong to exclude the duo from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad since they could have delivered.
“One of the greatest lessons that coach Pitso [Mosimane] taught me in a football match and if you really need to succeed as a coach, there are certain times when you have to put emotions aside and make sure that you have your best available players on the pitch," he told SNAWA.
“The success of the national team and happiness of the country and millions of people is more important than certain aspects and you need your best players, sometimes you have to overlook certain aspects to make sure that the team succeeds.
“It was the same thing with Morocco. They did this with Hakimi, he has a lot of issues happening off the pitch, well documented. He had an injury with PSG but they were able to say we need our captain, our best player in the tournament and they were able to move in this direction," Mokwena added.
Best players must be available for Bafana Bafana
The 39-year-old feels Broos didn't include all the best players in the team, which contributed to the Round of 16 exit at the hands of the Indomitable Lions.
“It has more to do with the preparation and selection because the games are a little bit more of a reflection of holistically a lot of other things around,” former Mamelodi Sundowns coach opined.
“I believe in the national team, our best players must be available for such competitions, and I don’t think we had all our best players in the best form at AFCON. And then I don’t think the performance of the team was a true reflection of what we are capable of doing and how we are capable of representing ourselves at AFCON," Mokwena explained.
“When we went to the previous AFCON, we went there without expectation and without a lot of pressure, but when people expect you to do well, then you need to have all your weapons, and I don’t think in this competition we were prepared for it,” the MC Alger coach advised.
Mokwena to coach Chiefs?
There have been speculations about Mokwena making a return to the Premier Soccer League with Kaizer Chiefs. But that is not the case, as explained.
“No, no, no,” he responded to SNAWA when asked about his reported return to the Mzansi top tier.
“I’m very happy here. I’ve got a contract here, and I’m very, very happy here.
“No, in fact, the conversations I’m having are with MC Alger for a new contract and to extend my stay here. Those are the only conversations that are taking place," he affirmed.