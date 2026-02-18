Pitso Mosimane reveals dream amid Mamelodi Sundowns return rumours 'I am interested in Bafana Bafana and I would love to win AFCON'

Although Mamelodi Sundowns reached the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League, the achievement could not hide the fact that they are visibly struggling.

The Tshwane giants have always been known to be a dominant force on the pitch; however, this season, they have failed to stamp their authority, even against teams viewed as weak.

Head coach Miguel Cardoso has been criticised, with fans even calling for his dismissal. As Cardoso deals with never-ending criticism, Mosimane has been linked with a possible return to the club he helped win their only continental star.