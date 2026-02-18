Pitso Mosimane reveals dream amid Mamelodi Sundowns return rumours 'I am interested in Bafana Bafana and I would love to win AFCON'
Downs struggle for consistency
Although Mamelodi Sundowns reached the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League, the achievement could not hide the fact that they are visibly struggling.
The Tshwane giants have always been known to be a dominant force on the pitch; however, this season, they have failed to stamp their authority, even against teams viewed as weak.
Head coach Miguel Cardoso has been criticised, with fans even calling for his dismissal. As Cardoso deals with never-ending criticism, Mosimane has been linked with a possible return to the club he helped win their only continental star.
Is Mosimane willing for a Chloorkop return?
"Ja, I've seen on social media [Sundowns fans calling for his return]; I know that. Look, it's possible; anything is possible. Never say never in life. You know, I was laughing when I saw Mike Tyson going back to boxing, and I said, 'Ah, it's possible, hey!'" Mosimane told SMWX Podcast.
"[Floyd] Mayweather came back, and George Foreman came back, right? So I don't know. But yes, it is possible; why not? It's possible; it's just that sometimes you've got to… I also need to stay humble and contribute, because you know when you go to four (CAF) Champions League finals and you win three.
"And you go to the FIFA Club World Cup and bring bronze medals, the third-best team in the world two times, right? Playing against Bayern and all those (big clubs), the FIFA Club World Cup is the biggest. Also, you need to shift, come down, and be humble; it's home now," 'Jingles' further stated.
Mosimane's dream
In what could be a blow to Sundowns' fans' expectations, Mosimane said he would be happy if he were given another chance to coach the national team and win the Africa Cup of Nations.
"Myself, I'm interested (in the Bafana job), because I'll tell you one thing: it's the medal I want to close everything (with); that's the medal I don't have on the continent," he continued.
"So I would love to do that with Bafana and win the AFCON; that's the one I want. It's possible, but I'm not campaigning. The football association will put whoever they think is right, but if you ask me today, 'Would you sign the contract?' I'd sign it today because it means a lot to me, and I think we're at the right time, with the right generation," the PSL title winner concluded.
When will Bafana position become vacant?
Head coach Hugo Broos has made it clear that he will leave his job after the 2026 World Cup finals.
There were calls for his sacking when Bafana were eliminated from the AFCON finals in Morocco in the Round of 16, but the Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie, poured cold water on such talks.
There have been suggestions that after Broos, the South African Football Association should appoint a local tactician. Now that Mosimane has raised his hand, picking the next Bafana coach could be easier.