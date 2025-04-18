'Pitso Mosimane or Benny McCarthy looks genuine! Rhulani Mokwena, yes, but he will bench Orlando Pirates' best players just to be like Pep Guardiola; let Jose Riveiro choose his Bucs' successor' - Fans

Although Orlando Pirates' fans are focused on the titles they could possibly win at the end of the season, Jose Riveiro's exit is a matter they cannot stop thinking of.
Riveiro will leave at the end of the season, having stayed with the Bucs for three seasons, and in that time, he became a loved figure by the fans.
As his exit is no longer a matter of speculation, who will replace Riveiro is the bigger question now. Pitso Mosimane? Benni McCarthy? Rhulani Mokwena? GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to possible Riveiro successors.
Article continues below