Rhulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Jose Riveiro (Orlando Pirates), Cavin Johnson (Kaizer Chiefs), Ernst Middendorp (Cape Town Spurs) and Clinton Larsen (Magesi FC) GOAL GFX
Kiplagat Sang

'Pitso Mosimane or Benny McCarthy looks genuine! Rhulani Mokwena, yes, but he will bench Orlando Pirates' best players just to be like Pep Guardiola; let Jose Riveiro choose his Bucs' successor' - Fans

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs Pyramids FCPyramids FCCAF Champions LeagueSuperSport United vs Orlando PiratesSuperSport UnitedM. NcikaziR. MokwenaP. MosimaneB. McCarthyS. Barker

With the Spaniard set to leave the Soweto giants, fans are worried about who will replace him and whether the next coach can bring more success.

Although Orlando Pirates' fans are focused on the titles they could possibly win at the end of the season, Jose Riveiro's exit is a matter they cannot stop thinking of.

Riveiro will leave at the end of the season, having stayed with the Bucs for three seasons, and in that time, he became a loved figure by the fans.

As his exit is no longer a matter of speculation, who will replace Riveiro is the bigger question now. Pitso Mosimane? Benni McCarthy? Rhulani Mokwena? GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to possible Riveiro successors.

Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches