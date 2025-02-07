'Pitso Mosimane is spot on, Nasreddine Nabi is scamming Kaizer Chiefs! Jingles should leave Mamelodi Sundowns with their billions alone, that's why they chased him away in Iran, he is bitter' - Fans

The three-time Caf Champions League winner ignited discussions following his controversial opinions about Amakhosi and Downs.

Former Esteghlal FC coach Pitso Mosimane made controversial comments regarding Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine and Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday.

Conversely, Jingles, as the former Al Ahly and Masandawana coach is nicknamed, praised Orlando Pirates tactician Jose Riveiro for his outstanding work at the club.

Nonetheless, Mosimane's comments were not well received by some supporters of Amakhosi and the Brazilians, and they have since reacted to his utterances.

Here, GOAL brings you what fans shared on social media after Mosimane's remarks.

