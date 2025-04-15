Jose Riveiro of Orlando Pirates, Cavin Johnson of Kaizer Chiefs, Rhulani Mokwena of Mamelodi Sundowns and Vusumuzi Vilakazi of Richards BayGOAL GFX
Dumisani Koyana

Orlando Pirates legend handpicks ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach to replace Riveiro as Bucs coach when he leaves at the end of the season - 'He is the only candidate available'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesB. VilakaziOrlando Pirates vs Pyramids FCPyramids FCCAF Champions LeagueJ. RiveiroR. MokwenaWydad CasablancaMamelodi Sundowns FC

A Bucs legend believes the ex-Downs coach is the right man to build on Jose Riveiro’s success and bring his expertise to benefit Pirates.

  • Bucs legend wants Mokwena as ideal replacement
  • Riveiro era nears emotional end
  • Pirates eye continental silverware opportunity
