'Should have won comfortably!' - Phil Parkinson admits Wrexham 'not of the standard' in key area against Harrogate after damaging blow to Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's League Two promotion bid
Phil Parkinson says Wrexham should have "comfortably" beaten Harrogate Town but they couldn't find that "killer" moment in the goalless draw.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wrexham draw 0-0 with Harrogate
- Home side frustrated with point
- Parkinson bemoans missed chances