Phil Parkinson hints Wrexham transfer business not finished despite strong start in League One as he sends 'make a move' message to Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson hinted that the club might still make new signings despite a strong start to their League One campaign.
- Wrexham could still make new signings before deadline day
- Made an unbeaten start to League One campaign
- Have signed eight new players in the current window